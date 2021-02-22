KeyCorp Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Sector Weight

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPT. Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.93.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $105.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $95.89.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,534 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,811,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,586,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 261.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 592,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,765,000 after purchasing an additional 428,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,652.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 389,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 379,302 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

