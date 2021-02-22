Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,000. Apple comprises 2.2% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $129.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

