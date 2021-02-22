Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 250 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 257 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a SEK 212 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of SEK 220.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

