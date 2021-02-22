Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €85.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AIR. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €102.54 ($120.63).

EPA AIR opened at €91.77 ($107.96) on Friday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €79.17.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

