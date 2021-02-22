Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KW opened at $17.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

