Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$3.25

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.60.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$2.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.67 and a 52-week high of C$3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$446.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.80.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

