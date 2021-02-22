Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $61.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $52.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 220.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 76.8% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 216,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 265.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 59,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

