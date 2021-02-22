KBR (NYSE:KBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KBR (NYSE:KBR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.28. 31,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.72 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

