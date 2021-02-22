KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $51.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.47.

NYSE:KBH opened at $42.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in KB Home by 122.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

