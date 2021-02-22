Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stake Increased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 116.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364,615 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 136,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 70,817 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 60,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $13,558,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,275.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter.

KYN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.06. 13,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,010. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

