Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 48,800 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,589,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 3.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $82,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

NYSE:ENB opened at $34.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

