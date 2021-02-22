Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 2,400 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Shares of BX stock opened at $69.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

