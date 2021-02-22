Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYG. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 227,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 75.1% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 148,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 63,886 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $23.40 on Monday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

