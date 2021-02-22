Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Increases Position in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. TC PipeLines makes up approximately 1.7% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 2.21% of TC PipeLines worth $46,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC PipeLines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TC PipeLines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in TC PipeLines by 35.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TC PipeLines by 46.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

TC PipeLines stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.96. TC PipeLines, LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. TC PipeLines’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on TCP. US Capital Advisors downgraded TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

