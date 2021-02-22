Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at DA Davidson

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research raised Kadant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti upped their target price on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kadant has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $155.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.62. Kadant has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, analysts predict that Kadant will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total transaction of $732,189.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,178,298.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,040,000 after purchasing an additional 49,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 189,616 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 35,614.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 397,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 396,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

