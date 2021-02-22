JustLiquidity (JUL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $36.38 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 203.8% higher against the US dollar. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for $312.33 or 0.00571221 BTC on major exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $136.45 million and approximately $36.38 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.38 or 0.00498164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00068072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00085944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00060276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $270.33 or 0.00494410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00071448 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00028259 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

