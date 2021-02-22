Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 155,104 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Juniper Networks worth $27,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $77,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,411.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

