JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 402,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 3.3% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.14% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $22,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45,193.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,201,000 after buying an additional 543,226 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $6,120,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,066,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 169,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPEM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,045. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

