John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $54,718.56. Also, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,204 shares of company stock valued at $155,130. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWFG shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

BWFG stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

