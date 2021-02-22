John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,500 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. 1st Source comprises approximately 1.8% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of 1st Source worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in 1st Source by 515.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in 1st Source by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. Analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on SRCE. TheStreet upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of 1st Source from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

