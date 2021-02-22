John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 327,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. The Bancorp makes up approximately 4.6% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in The Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in The Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bancorp stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. Research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

