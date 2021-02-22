John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.69% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHMC opened at $49.60 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69.

