John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.30-4.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.34. John Bean Technologies also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.70-0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.37. The company had a trading volume of 197,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.79 and its 200-day moving average is $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.58.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $36,447.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

