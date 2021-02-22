Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Griffon as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Griffon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Griffon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Griffon by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Griffon by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Griffon by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $24.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $27.53.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens began coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

In other news, Director Henry A. Alpert purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,829.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

