Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 174,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth $73,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $10.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $12.31.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

