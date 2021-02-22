Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $17,086,000.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael S. Turner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 355,000 shares of company stock worth $7,100,000.

MASS opened at $68.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $79.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MASS shares. William Blair started coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

908 Devices Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

