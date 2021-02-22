Jennison Associates LLC Invests $2.39 Million in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 251,884 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 53,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after acquiring an additional 106,645 shares during the last quarter.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $599,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,576 shares of company stock worth $2,652,123. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $100.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average is $96.18. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

