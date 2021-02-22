Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 109.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,083 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Hilltop by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTH. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

