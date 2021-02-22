Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 33.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 36,034 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at $480,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 367.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

TNET opened at $80.01 on Monday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $31,764.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,865.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $2,019,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,388.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,172 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,382. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

