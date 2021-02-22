Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,136,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

MTH stock opened at $84.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.10. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

