Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 89,597 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,977,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,261,000 after acquiring an additional 757,238 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 188,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,519 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

CHX opened at $18.18 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

