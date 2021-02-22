Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for AssetMark Financial in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $25.31 on Monday. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,264.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 13,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $328,312.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 16,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $440,203.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,918.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,470 shares of company stock worth $6,622,494 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

