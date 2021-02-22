Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for LKQ in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

LKQ stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,165,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,161 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 39,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,028 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 55,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 43,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

