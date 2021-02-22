Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $3.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.76.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.74.

JAZZ stock opened at $160.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $172.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,912,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 66,429 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

