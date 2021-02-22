James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $56.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

JRVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,748. James River Group has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in James River Group by 166.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 681.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

