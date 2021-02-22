Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after acquiring an additional 148,930 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $262.15 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $266.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.38.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

