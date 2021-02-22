Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $120.10 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $149.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

