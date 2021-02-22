Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.93.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $100.80 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.