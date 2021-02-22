Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 504,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 458,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 243,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $138.65 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $140.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.07.

