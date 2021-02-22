Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 1,190 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $24.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

