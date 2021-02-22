Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 502 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 423.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54,376 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 356.4% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000.

ICLN stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

