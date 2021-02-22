IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $566.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.68.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

