ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.45-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.602-2.651 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.ITT also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.45-3.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.43.

NYSE ITT opened at $78.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. ITT has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $82.90.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. ITT’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

