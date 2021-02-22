iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 285.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,502 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $357,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 125,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,916,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $66.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.