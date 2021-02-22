iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,329,000.

Shares of IWV opened at $236.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.28. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.88.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

