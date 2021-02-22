iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.57

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 52688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 412.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 98,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

