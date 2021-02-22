iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.42

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 124874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after buying an additional 769,260 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 449,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 284,527 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 410,826.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 267,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 267,037 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 389,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 266,129 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 107.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 481,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 249,889 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.