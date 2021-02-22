iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.58

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.58 and last traded at $117.58, with a volume of 923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,932,000 after purchasing an additional 138,866 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,401.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 80,863 shares during the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,267,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 458,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after acquiring an additional 45,374 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

