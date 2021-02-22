iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.94

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.94 and last traded at $110.94, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.