iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 29.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $37,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000.

IJH opened at $253.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

